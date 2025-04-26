Memorial mass in honor of Pope Francis held in Lexington ahead of burial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In spite of the gloomy weather, many people came out Friday evening to the Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington to honor Pope Francis, who is being laid to rest tomorrow.

“For Catholics, Francis was the shepherd for all of us," Bishop John Stowe said.

Stowe led the bilingual mass in both English and Spanish. He described Pope Francis as a funny, compassionate, and wanting to make sure there was peace.

"Pope Francis has emphasized the importance of sharing the gospel of Jesus, sharing the love of Christ and putting that ahead of rules and regulations,” Stowe said.

In his last sermon, which the Pope did not give himself on Easter Sunday, he centered around the war in Ukraine and conflicts around the world.

Stowe said the he was "very pained by the fact that we we're not able to end so many wars."

Pope Francis will be laid to rest in Rome, at 4 a.m. locally on Saturday morning.