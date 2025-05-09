Menifee Co. senior accepted to six Ivy League schools

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 18-year-old Carter Wells is looking forward to what awaits him after graduation. This fall, the Menifee County High School senior is headed east to attend Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

That in itself is an accomplishment, but what Wells achieved this year is even more impressive.

He was accepted to six Ivy League schools, making history in Menifee County. Wells' other options included Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Columbia, and Harvard.

He's obviously very smart, but what stood out to LEX 18 about Wells? His humility.

He told us it was hard to believe when he opened his acceptance letters.

"After the first two yeses, I was like my luck's run out, the rest are going to be rejections, but they were just like accepted, accepted," he said. "I was like, oh my God, something's messed up, something's gone wrong here."

Make no mistake, Wells earned his spot. School leaders say he had a perfect ACT score and is a member of Mensa. He also joined countless clubs and was a manager for the women's basketball team.

Now, he's ready for the next chapter and encouraging other students to follow their dreams.

"What's the worst that could happen, they say no?" he said. "Even if you think it's a definite no, still do it. Because you never know what's going to happen."

Wells tells LEX 18 he plans to study environmental science.