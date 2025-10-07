Menifee County sets up its first 'Bale Trail' for community to enjoy

MENIFEE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Fall in Frenchburg turned into a community collage of sorts across Menifee County due to a new seasonal addition for the county, the "Bale Trail."

Debbie Little, chairperson with Menifee County Tourism, saw her first Bale Trail in Montana in 2018.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity for Menefee County to do,” Little said. “Anybody who will listen to me, I've been trying to tell them about the bale trail.”

She finally brought it to the county this year.

“It’s the biggest community event that this county has ever had,” she added.

“We were in hopes of having maybe 20 participants,” Menifee County Tourism Director Carrie Lawson said. “Well now we're pushing 60 participants.”

The bales went up in September and they will stay up until Nov. 1. All you need is a car and a map, which is available at menifeetourism.com.

“Download it to your phone. It's a Google Map,” Little explained. “You can follow all the little dots, and it'll take you to all the displays.”

Both Little and Lawson have been blown away by participation in this first year, and they hope the trail continues to grow in the future.

“I'm just so proud of our community for participating like they have,” said Little. “The school kids are going by in the buses and looking out the windows, and they're so excited to see all the little displays.”

“As far as tourism goes it's a home run,” Lawson added. “It's absolutely been fantastic and we're so proud.”

The county hosted three judges to decide the best bales, and the winner announcements will come later this week. On Friday, you can also cast a vote on your favorite design. That will be available on the Menifee County Tourism Facebook page.