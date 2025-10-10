Mental health memorial opens to the public in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community members, families, and local officials dedicated a new memorial centered around those lost to mental illness and substance about Friday afternoon in Madison County.

"There is just such a need to remember those people who had been forgotten, of warriors of this illness," said Rusty Richenbach Cavendish, who spearheaded the memorial.

The Stones of Joshua memorial has names etched in the stones with several blank panels left. Families spoke at the dedication.

"Their loved ones suffered enough, their time of suffering is over and it's a time to remember them and remember their attempts to battle these illnesses, to honor them for that battle, they may not have won it but they fought," said Cavendish.

In the future, there will be plants, flowers, a walking path and benches surrounding the stones. The memorial is located off Boonesborough Road just outside of Richmond.