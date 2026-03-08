Mercer County firefighters extinguish Saturday Harrodsburg house fire

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mercer County firefighters extinguished a residential house fire in Harrodsburg Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by the Mercer County Fire District.

According to the post, units were dispatched to a house fire at 217 Sunrise Shores around 7:50 p.m. Saturday evening. Upon the scene, firefighters encountered large orange flames exiting the roof of the home and heavy gray smoke.

Fortunately, all residents safely evacuated the premises and were not injured.

Mercer County firefighters cleared the scene by 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Facebook post.

See more photos from the house fire below: