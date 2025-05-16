Mercer County flood victims feel they don't have options

(LEX 18) — Doug Hampton has called the Palisades home since 1988, moving through different houses over the years. But the April flood was, by far, the most devastating.

Hampton's house was submerged up to the roof, and now it stands stripped to the studs.

Despite the damage, he is determined to stay. He spoke to us at a friend's home next door, where he has been staying temporarily.

"I'm invested in this place. I want to keep it. I love it; it's beautiful," Hampton said. However, Hampton and other residents feel that county leaders aren't doing enough to facilitate recovery efforts.

LEX 18 NEWS asked him if the county had applied for grants and or other assistance to help. "Nobody has spoken to us about it," Hampton said.

Hampton and another flood victim received a letter from planning and zoning officials outlining three options: elevate the entire home, including basements, two feet above the floodplain, relocate the house, or demolish it."

The threat of having to tear down a house that I have thousands of dollars into in remodeling with cosmetic damage only — it's ridiculous to even think about having to tear it down," Hampton said.

Hampton claims officials documented the damage as more than half of the home's worth. "They're gonna have to drag me away from here because I'm not leaving," he said.

Attempts to reach the Mercer County Judge Executive for clarification on potential assistance for Hampton and others affected have been met with repeated unavailability.

In the meantime, Hampton plans to stay and rebuild. When asked why he perseveres, Hampton responded simply: "The beauty—I fell in love with it the first time I saw it."

