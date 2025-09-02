Mercer County mother turns tragedy into hope with mental health advocacy organization

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Mercer County mother is on a mission to break the stigma of mental health after her own daughter died by suicide five years ago. Susan Rogers started Chloe's Petals for Hope in honor of her daughter.

"Chloe was just a fun loving, easygoing girl who loved life. She loved to dance, but then, of course, she had her struggles too, and people that didn't live with her wouldn't know that she struggled," said Rogers, the founder of Chloe's Petals for Hope.

More than five years have passed since Chloe's death. The 23-year-old had just graduated from Eastern Kentucky University.

"She would just come up and hug you and it would be so tight and she wouldn't realize how hard she was hugging you, and that's what I miss most," Rogers said.

After Chloe's tragic death, Rogers, along with her loved ones, planted a seed of change that's blossomed into a movement. This month will be the sixth annual fundraising event for Chloe's Petals of Hope.

"Chloe's favorite flower was a sunflower, and she also had a tattoo that had little petals floating away. And so we just kind of took that and we knew that we were starting small, so we couldn't give somebody the whole flower, but we can give them a petal," Rogers said.

The money they've raised each year has funded billboards for suicide awareness. They've also used the event to share resources and make sure people know help is available.

"Please reach out to somebody and know that you're not alone, because that was Chloe. Chloe just didn't want to feel different. She didn't want people to know that, you know, she was having problems. And I just want the young people to know that, you know, you don't have everything figured out today. Life is a journey and there's gonna be ups and downs, and that's OK," Rogers said.

The upcoming fundraising event is happening Sept. 13 at Anderson Dean Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be speakers, vendors, games, music and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help available. Call or text 988 to speak with someone who can provide support. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7.