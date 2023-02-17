Mercer County sisters making prom magic happen for all teens

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Prom is still months away for many Kentucky high schoolers, but that won't stop two Mercer County sisters from bringing the prom shop to students Saturday.

The best part—the dresses and suits are totally free.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, students can choose from hundreds of gowns at Mercer County Senior High School.

All the prep work for the event is happening inside what's called the Two Sisters' Prom Shop in Salvisa.

Cretia Lewis and Chastity Marshall created the space on their property to help make prom happen for all teens.

LEX 18

Last year, they donated 167 dresses and nine suits. This year they hope to get even more kids ready for the big night.

And it's not just clothing. They have formal shoes, jewelry, and prom accessories like corsages.

Cretia works at MCSHS and says she knows how expensive prom can be. She's doesn't want the price of prom to prevent a student from attending.

"One young lady said, 'I would love to, but I can't. I can't afford it.'" Cretia said. "And she worked. She just couldn't afford it. So, I came home, talked to my sister about it, and said we have got to do something."

Chastity says she's looking forward to watching the young women choose a gorgeous gown. Many of their donated options still have the tags attached.

"It's just joy, pure joy, to see all of the girls get their dream dress, and to help out other people," she said. "We were raised to always lend a helping hand, and that's what we're trying to do."

Saturday's event is not just for Mercer County students. Any Kentucky high schooler can attend to find their prom outfit. They will also be accepting formal wear donations.

And if a student can't make it but needs a dress or suit for prom, Cretia says contact her. They can make an appointment to come to her shop.

You can find them on Facebook. Cretia's number is 859-612-2927.