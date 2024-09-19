Middle Springs Farm corn maze open until end of October in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — With less than 50 days to go until November's election, a Central Kentucky farm wants to give families a break from the noise of divisive national politics.

At Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County, their positive message is loud and clear.

This year's corn maze reads: "United We Stand."

The corn maze is an annual tradition for Justin and Susie Menke, but 2024 is a bit different.

"Given that it's an election year, you might think it's about politics, but it's really not," said Justin. "It's about all the other ways that we can united, and I think, are united."

As guests find their way, the Menke's are inviting them to reflect on their own stories of unity at five different stations in the maze.

"It's not hard to find examples of people being decent and kind, strengthening ties in their community, helping each other out," said Justin.

"I just think you can step back, spend time with your friends and your family, and go back to how it used to be," said Susie.

The farm is open Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October. You can find the farm on Facebook and Instagram @middlespringsfarm.