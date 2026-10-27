Midway University immerses equine students in hands-on horse farm learning

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Nestled in the heart of horse country, Midway University is preparing the next generation of the equine industry with an education that extends well beyond the classroom.

At Midway University, class doesn't always begin behind a desk: sometimes, it starts in the barn.

For sophomore pre-vet major Alejandro Velasquez, horses have always been part of life. So when it came time for college, he wanted more than textbooks. He wanted to be immersed in the industry he grew up around. And at Midway, he found it.

WLEX Alejandro Velasquez

"My dad has been an exercise rider for almost 30 years now, and my mom has been an assistant trainer, groom, hot walker for over roughly the same time... So I was for the most part born into the industry," Velasquez said,

"Coming here and having this school be nice and open has really given me a sense of self. It's helped me kind of think for myself more than I would have in any other place."

That independence starts early. From their first days on campus, equine students are assigned chores at the university's 200-acre working horse farm, caring for more than 30 horses of different breeds.

"So all of our freshmen students from the very first day they come to campus are actually assigned to one of our three different barns to help take care of the horses day to day, bringing them in, making sure they have food and water, grooming them, checking them for any sort of cuts and scrapes," said Assistant Professor Erica Jacquay.

WLEX Assistant Professor Erica Jacquay

It's the daily work of the horse industry, built into the daily routine of college. And students can take that experience in several directions, including equine management, rehabilitation, business and sales, or pre-vet studies.

And the experience doesn't stop at the barn: Midway is also home to two competitive equestrian teams.

"We are very lucky that we have two IHSA teams. We have our hunt seat team and our western team. And they compete both locally and nationally at various different competitions. And one really cool thing about IHSA is that you don't have to have your own horse. You actually ride the horses at the different barns you go to... so it's kind of an even playing field for everybody," said Dr. Jacquay.

For the roughly 160 students studying equine programs here, the goal is to turn all that hands-on experience into a career.

"I think it's definitely that combination of really getting that hands-on learning with the horses... We really do our best to try to incorporate either at our own farm or taking students to field trips, bringing in guest speakers to really get them immersed in the local industry," said Dr. Jacquay.

And for some, that next step is already taking shape.

WLEX

"We have multiple students that are currently in vet school. We have multiple students that are working at some of the big equine clinics locally as veterinary assistants or veterinary technicians. We have a ton of students that are also working more on the marketing communications side of things as well," said Dr. Jacquay.

Here in the heart of Kentucky horse country, the lesson isn't just how to work with horses. It's how to build a future around them.

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