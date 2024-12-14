Military medals, autographed baseballs among unclaimed property in KY treasury vault

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — You might have money that you didn't even know you were missing.

State Treasurer Mark Metcalf announced this week a record-shattering achievement - close to $35 million in unclaimed property and returned checks were given back to Kentuckians in 2024.

"We are vigorously trying to return as much property as we can, both in terms of dollars and cents as well as keepsakes," said Metcalf.

Some of those keepsakes include military memorabilia, like a Purple Heart, and numerous medals and ribbons.

"We want to dignify everyone by getting their property back to them and especially our veterans," said Metcalf.

In the treasury's vault, there are also autographed baseballs and pictures, uncirculated coins, election pins, a newspaper from the Kennedy assassination, and more.

Metcalf says unclaimed property refers to assets that owners have lost or left inactive, including dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance policies, utility deposits, and safe deposit box contents.

"We recovered that money by locating the right person, the right address, getting the money to them as quickly as possible," said Metcalf.

To see if you have unclaimed property in Kentucky, click here.