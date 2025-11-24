Military Missions ships record number of care packages to troops this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inside Lexington’s Military Missions office, the letters of gratitude are on display. Personally signed pictures from military personnel stationed around the world can also be seen. Those mementos aren’t why they do their work here, but it’s a nice perk.

“We wonder all the time, 'do they get it, do they appreciate it?' Well, when we get the letter back, or the picture back, yes, (we know) they do,” said Larry Neuzel, who, along with his wife, volunteers his time here.

The work they do here is invaluable as they are putting together care packages for our military members stationed across the world.

“To make sure they're not forgotten. That they are remembered, and we give them a little touch of home with all the items we do,” Neuzel said.

The boxes are crammed with all kinds of goodies, including a small Bible, and at least eight letters of gratitude from civilians in Kentucky who wanted to write thank-you cards.

This holiday season, about 3,500 boxes will be shipped to military bases around the world, up about 1,000 from a year ago at this time.

“It takes time, but it's worth it. We really appreciate what the guys over there do for us,” Neuzel said.

Last year alone, Military Missions volunteers logged more than 2,600 hours doing similar work to fill and send out these packages. As Larry noted, these men and women aren’t able to be home with their families during the holidays, so this is just a small way to thank them for their service and sacrifice.