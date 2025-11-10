Millersburg begins another restoration project after historic buildings damaged in 2022 fire

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — State and local leaders gathered to mark the start of restoration work at 404 Main Street, where a June 2022 fire damaged and destroyed several historical buildings that included businesses, apartments and the local post office.

"It took a little while and a little hard work to get some momentum but we have that now and we're on our way back," Mayor Juliet Hopkins said.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman attended the ceremony to present a $750,000 check from the Kentucky Department for Local Government to support the restoration efforts.

"As somebody who grew up in a small town in Burgin, I know what it feels like to see progress going on all around you and wondering when it's going to come to your hometown," Coleman said.

The fire in June 2022 left the future of the small Bourbon County destination town uncertain as decades of memories were reduced to rubble. Now, community leaders say they're focused on bringing new life to the historic downtown area.

"Revitalizing these historic buildings in Millersburg is important to our downtown and having these businesses come back with these buildings being viable for use again," Hopkins said.

The restoration plans include commercial space for shops and offices along with two high-quality apartments.

Kevin Smith, president and CEO of Community Ventures, said this project represents the final property in the Jan Wagner Fund portfolio, a fund created to rescue Millersburg's historic buildings before they deteriorated beyond repair.