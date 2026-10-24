Millersburg celebrates post office reopening 4 years after downtown fire: 'It was unbelievable'

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A fire damaged several buildings in downtown Millersburg in 2022, including the post office. Four years later, the community is celebrating its replacement.

"Millersburg is in a revitalization era," Millersburg Mayor Julie Hopkins said.

Back in 2022, as flames tore through buildings in downtown Millersburg, Penny Barbee remembers driving back from Cynthiana that day.

"I was horrified at that time and when I actually got here and pulled up. It was unbelievable. The scene was unbelievable," Barbee, a lifelong resident and Millersburg City Council member, said.

For Millersburg, losing the post office meant losing more than a place to pick up the mail.

"For a small town like Millersburg, a post office not only provides critical services for our families and our businesses, but it also serves as a social hub," Hopkins said.

Now, Millersburg is celebrating the return of its gathering place.

"The only way forward is to recreate new memories and I think that's what we're gonna do here in Millersburg with the new post office," said Millersburg resident Arlo Pendragon.

And for city leaders, its return continues to signal progress downtown.

"It's wonderful, wonderful for socialization, but it's also wonderful to have those services back and to have a place for people to gather and to run into their neighbors and their friends," Hopkins said.

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