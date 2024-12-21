Miniature Christmas village lights up downtown Sadieville

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Christmas village scene is taking up two large windows in the old city hall building in Sadieville for all to enjoy.

Malissa and Andrew Adair told LEX 18 it takes them weeks to set up the display. There are more than 100 buildings, plus accessories like trees, lamp posts, and people.

They inherited the initial village from a relative in 2015, but it's grown nearly 10 times in size since then.

"There's so much happiness that goes into putting the village together," said Malissa. "It makes us feel good and we spread the Christmas spirit."

The display is lit up nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. It will be going through Christmas.