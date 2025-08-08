Missing 85-year-old man from North Carolina found safe in Georgetown, police report

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department reported that a missing 85-year-old man from North Carolina was found safe in Georgetown on Thursday.

Police detailed that on Thursday, dispatch notified officers about a Flock camera alert at Cherry Blossom Way and Derby Lane, in connection to a report of a missing elderly man. The man was reported missing that day by his son.

The man reportedly has dementia and is diabetic and police noted that he was driving for hours without knowing his location. Two officers found him and reported that he received a medical evaluation. Scott County EMS provided him aid as his blood sugar was reportedly high.

Police added that EmPATH provided the man temporary care until his son traveled to Georgetown to pick him up.

"This incident is a great reminder of the role technology, teamwork, and compassion play in protecting our most vulnerable community members. We’re grateful for the safe and positive outcome," a post from police read.