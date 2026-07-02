Mitch McConnell 'continues to improve' amid ongoing hospital stay, spokesperson says

(LEX NEWS) — Mitch McConnell "continues to improve" during a hospital stay that began more than two weeks ago, a spokesperson for the senator said in a statement on Thursday.

"Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital," the spokesperson said. "The senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

Little information has emerged regarding McConnell's condition. EMS crews responded to the 84-year-old senator's Washington D.C. home on the morning of June 14 for reports of an unresponsive person.

According to dispatch audio, an advanced life support response was requested, and paramedics reported that they had to administer CPR once the arrived.

Charles Booker, the Democratic nominee running for McConnell's seat, called on the senator to be more transparent about his health on Thursday.

"What is clear is that we have known for some time that Mitch McConnell has lacked the capacity to represent us in the Senate," Booker said. "That fact, along with the developing news now, is deeply concerning. Continuing to ignore this is now leadership. It's elder abuse. And it's time for him to relinquish the business of Kentucky back to the people."