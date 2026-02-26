Mobile diaper pantry coming to Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cuddles and Coo Diaper Pantry is a Lexington nonprofit that started in 2024, but already they're making giant strides to help families in need of diapers.

Director Lynn Edwards calls the need for diapers a silent health crisis.

"A lot of people don't know that diapers aren't covered under any government assistance, so families are spending nearly $1,000 on diapers, and they also aren't seeing that that creates stress for our families," said Edwards.

She started the nonprofit to help relieve that stress. Edwards is a single parent herself.

"I've been in that spot where I was struggling and didn't know where to turn to, and I just felt so much relief when I got connected to the right people," said Edwards.

The nonprofit just started their newest initiative- a mobile diaper pantry. She says it's a chance to remove the barrier of finding transportation to receive help.

"We went in to see the high enrollment of WIC and high enrollment of Medicaid, and those counties will be who we target," said Edwards.

They received a grant from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans to get started on this latest endeavor. They hope to be on the road by spring.

To learn more, click here.