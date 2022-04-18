Mobile exam clinic helps survivors of sexual assault in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ampersand and Still Waters Center are officially on the road with a mobile sexual assault forensic exam clinic.

"A dream come true, a dream come true. Our staff had this vision that we wanted to provide safe exams in our rural counties because they are undeserved for our region," said Shayla Lynch.

Their goal is to provide free, comprehensive medical care to survivors of sexual assault, especially in rural Kentucky.

"They drive 30 minutes or longer, to sometimes get to a hospital and be told, 'Oh we don't even have a sane nurse here,'" said Haven Andrews.

But survivor and sane nurse Haven Andrews says this clinic is changing that.

The mobile clinic features an inviting waiting room with a couch and blankets, along with a private room in the back where sane nurses can perform forensic exams. Andrews hopes the warm and comforting space helps others as they begin their recovery from a traumatic experience.

"Having a bathroom was a non negotiable for us. For somebody to be able to shower after this, and have fresh clean clothes, and meet the patient where they're at, and improving them, to hopefully have a better experience," said Andrews.

Grant money is funding the clinic, which will travel to anyone who needs its services.

