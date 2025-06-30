Mobile food pantry reaches 150 households in Nicholas County food desert

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Across the country, Kentucky has some of the highest rates of food insecurity.

Individuals who are considered food insecure lack essential resources or money to access enough food.

In Nicholas County, almost 20% of the population is considered food insecure, according to data from God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Meeting people where they are, God’s Pantry has partnered with the Community Action Council in Carlisle for years, offering a monthly mobile food pantry.

Each fourth Tuesday of the month, vehicles wrap around the Community Action Center, trunks open, as volunteers quickly load them up with vegetables and canned goods.

In the course of an hour, more than 100 families will shuffle through the line. Rain, snow, and scorching heat, volunteers greet each of them with a smile.

“Have a good day, darlin’!” one volunteer shouts to a patron.

“This is one of our largest programs with God's Pantry Food Bank. It's one of 24 mobile pantries throughout our 50 county service area,” said Danielle Bozarth, God’s Pantry VP of operations and philanthropy.

Bozarth began her work with God’s Pantry Food Bank 30 years ago, yet never planned to stay as long as she has.

“I was kinda hoping I'd work myself out of a job and after 30 years we'd be closer to ending hunger in the United States, but it's still happening, especially here in central and eastern Kentucky,” said Bozarth.

According to US Census data, at last check, there were 2,745 households in Nicholas County. Each month, 150 of those households utilize the mobile food pantry.

In 2023, the median household income was less than $54,000.

“When you retire, that check doesn't go too far,” said Wilma Getz after packing up her vehicle with food from the mobile pantry.

A seamstress, Getz spent her career at the Jockey plant in Carlisle before it closed in 2000. Then, she worked another 10 years at the Bullard plant in Cynthiana before finally retiring.

Despite decades in the workforce, Getz’s retirement dollars don’t always go far enough.

“At times, I was lucky to have 50 dollars, maybe 25 left,” she said, rattling off her expenses, “There’s rent, utilities, phone if you have one.”

Since she retired, Getz has relied on the mobile food pantry to help her put food on the table.

Pointing out all of the goods in her car, “Cabbage, I think I see onions, potatoes, canned stuff,” Getz said she was already mapping out the casseroles she’d make this month.

In the food desert of Nicholas County, she’s found relief at the mobile food pantry.