Model horse mania takes over at BreyerFest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Superfans of Breyer model horses will descend upon the Kentucky Horse Park all weekend long. The 34th BreyerFest will draw more than 35,000 people this year.

Many travel from across the United States, and even from out of the country, to meet up with other collectors and buy one-of-a-kind models.

For some, it's a childhood obsession they've passed on to their own kids.

"Oh, it's gotten worse," one collector told LEX 18. "But as an adult I've had to sort of regulate it — now I'm reliving all the junior years I had, just obsessed with these models. It's great to see it's become more than a fad."

LEX 18 met one group of young women who met online. Two traveled to Lexington from the east coast, while another flew in all the way from Costa Rica.

"Now I'm back, and I get to meet all of my awesome online friends," she said.

Breyer Horses began in 1950, and the festival is now in its 34th year. It's a tradition that keeps people coming back to celebrate the models and the real horses that inspire them.

"We make really authentic, beautiful model horses, that if you don't have real horses, can't get to the stables to ride, live in the city, you can still experience the horse world through Breyer models," said Stephanie Macejko, who's worked for Breyer Horses for decades.

BreyerFest runs through Sunday. There are virtual tickets available this year, so people who can't make it in person can watch the festivities online.