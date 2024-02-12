Monday marks 10 years since National Corvette Museum sinkhole

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a sinkhole seen around the world. Monday marks ten years since the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green took a hit from Mother Nature, causing eight Corvettes to fall 30 feet.

It was just after 5:30 in the morning on Feb. 12th, 2014, when the sinkhole triggered motion-detection alarms inside the museum.

What happened next captivated not just car enthusiasts. Eight prized Corvettes were swallowed up, including Corvette's one-millionth car.

Eventually, the cars were rescued during precarious operations and are now on display at the museum.

No one was inside at the time, and no one was hurt.

After the incident, visitation jumped 67%, according to the museum's website.