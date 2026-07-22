Montgomery County resident captures possible tornado on video

MONTGOMERY CO., KY — Storms moved through central Kentucky, prompting viewers to send in videos from across the region; from Owenton and Mount Sterling to Winchester and Richmond.

In Montgomery County, Dakota Dunn grabbed his phone after noticing something unusual outside his home.

"I looked this way and right in front of my buddy's house here, right behind them trees, there was a possible tornado forming," Dunn said.

Dunn said he has lived in the area his whole life and had never seen anything like it.

"I'd say about 300 more foot to the ground than it would have touched. It seemed pretty close," Dunn said.

That's when he decided to get back inside his house, but his doors were locked.

"Oh crap, I've got to find somewhere now. I ran to my back door, but I figured out it was locked," Dunn said.

When the storm passed, Dunn found only leaves and debris on the road.

"When I saw it started fluttering away after about 10 minutes, I was like, woo...all right, hopefully everything's over," Dunn said.

While Dunn's property was spared, other parts of Kentucky are still assessing possible damage.