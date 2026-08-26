Montgomery County School buses to avoid Mount Sterling subdivision due to ongoing police presence

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Montgomery County Schools has announced that students who live in the McCroskey subdivision in the Fogg Pike area of Mount Sterling will need to take an alternative route home from school due to an ongoing police presence in the area.

According to the school district, the decision was made out of precaution.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, work with law enforcement partners, and provide updates as needed. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority," Montgomery County Schools wrote in a Facebook post.

This an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.