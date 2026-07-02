Montgomery Gentry bringing free concert to Danville's Millennium Park on Friday

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Montgomery Gentry ft. Eddie Montgomery will perform a free concert Friday at Millennium Park in Danville to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

"I want everybody to come out because we're going to make it one hell of a party," Eddie Montgomery said.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and will feature 27 years of the band's hits, including "My Town," "Something to Be Proud of," and "Gone."

"We're going to play all the hits, you know? 27 years of hits so we don't call anybody fans, we call them friends. Always have since they've supported us ever since we've been in the bars," Montgomery said.

Montgomery says the concert is a fitting way to mark the nation's semiquincentennial.

"This is the greatest country in the world. We can say, be and dream as big as we want to in this country. And we just don't give it up enough for all of our great American heroes. That's why we're having a 250th birthday," Montgomery said.

The show also carries personal significance for Montgomery, who has roots in Boyle County. He says it will be his first time performing in Danville since his teenage years.

"When we were eight years old, we were roadies setting up my mom's drums, setting up my mom's amps. And by the time we were 12, we were in the band," Montgomery said.

"I haven't played once since maybe I was a teenager there. Back then, you know, it was me and my brother at T-Roy getting started out, so we were playing field parties, you know, stuff like that," Montgomery said.

As for what fans — or friends, as Montgomery calls them — can expect from the show, he kept it simple.

"Usually when we get to stage, anything can happen and it usually does," Montgomery said.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Millennium Park in Danville. For more information, click here: 250 Updates – Visit Danville Kentucky

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