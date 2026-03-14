Monticello Fire Department extinguishes severe house fire flames

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Monticello Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 12 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Highway 2393. Photos from the incident reveal bright orange smoke exiting the roof of the home, and large flames exiting the home's windows.

According to a Facebook post by the Monticello Firer Department, units stayed on scene fighting the fire for over four hours.

Monticello firefighters were assisted on scene by the Susie Volunteer Fire Department and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

See photos from the incident below: