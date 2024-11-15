More Americans opting to eat out or order pre-cooked meals for Thanksgiving

(LEX 18) — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and the week we celebrate is changing.

Last year, nearly one-third of Americans planned to order takeout or delivery for the holiday, while 20% were going out to eat at a restaurant for their holiday meal.

Libby Steil told LEX 18 her family is opting for the traditional Thanksgiving dinner at home. She can't see them ever choosing to dine out.

"Everyone gets together, and we have a huge ordeal in the kitchen at my grandma's house," she said. "I think my great grandmother would turn over in her grave if she found out we were doing that."

But some families are opting for new traditions in a changing economy. Many big name stores have rolled out inflation-proof Thanksgiving dinner deals that can also save shoppers time.

A Sam's Club meal will feed 10 people for $100, while Aldi will feed 10 for $45. Target is offering a $20 meal for four, and Walmart's meal feeds eight for $56.

"People are changing," said Mike Hilton with the Holly Hill Restaurant Family. "Some people eat at home; some people eat at a restaurant. Some people don't even do the turkey and sides, they do some other world cuisine."

He said Chef Ouita Michel and her group of restaurants recognizes the need for more options. During the pandemic, they decided to offer ready-to-go Thanksgiving meals people could reheat at home. Four years later, Hilton said they're nearly sold out this year.

"Coming out of that, we thought there's a place for this," he said. "There's people who would love to have the comfort of their home, with the really great experience of our food."

Michel is also offering a free virtual Thanksgiving cooking class next Wednesday, Nov. 20th. You can register here.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, the people we spoke to say it's about family, and of course, they're looking forward to the food.

"Turkey's my favorite," said Bill Rihn. "Turkey and dressing. Corn pudding, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, a traditional kind of Thanksgiving."