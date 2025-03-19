'More challenging every day': Kentucky food pantries trying to keep up with growing demand

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Food pantries are grappling with rising costs and rising demands for their services as food prices continue to increase.

At Clark County Community Services, Executive Director Laci Scarboro reports a surge in clients, as well as a significant surge is costs.

"It's just a constant stressor," Scarboro said. "I sit and I think, 'How can we do this? How can we continue?'"

In January, Scarboro said the organization's food pantry served 1,600 clients, up from a 1,000-client monthly average.

The increased need coincides with a significant rise in food prices.

The Consumer Price Index for food has grown 22% since 2020. This inflation translates to higher costs for food banks and increased pressure to meet community needs.

Scarboro highlighted the sharp increase in egg prices, with the pantry's egg bill exceeding $5,000 last month alone, which is double the average price.

It's a broader financial strain impacting food banks statewide.

Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry, cited financial and inflationary pressures that complicate their work.

"Our work is becoming more and more challenging every day," Halligan said.

He said one solution to mitigate the added pressures is increased volunteer involvement.

"Many hands make light work and right now we are seeing so many opportunities for folks to engage and help us," Halligan said.

As USDA data indicates a nationwide rise in food insecurity since the start of the decade, Scarboro stresses the importance of community support.

God's Pantry reports more than 700,000 people are facing food insecurity in Kentucky.

"This will eventually reach everyone, so we need to take care of those folks that are just really struggling," Scarboro said.