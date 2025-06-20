More share concerns over condition & staffing at emergency youth shelter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In less than 24 hours following an interview with former employee Necee Anderson on what she called "deplorable" conditions at a local emergency youth shelter, additional voices have come forward, painting an alarming picture of the facility meant to serve at-risk youth.

The shelter, operated by Arbor Youth Services, has come under scrutiny as several past and present dependents of the facility spoke anonymously about their experiences.

"Honestly, when I saw the story, it seems to make it not as bad as it is because it's that bad and worse," one individual remarked, describing unsafe structural conditions, including wobbly staircases and pervasive black mold.

According to them, "holes all through the wall, black mold—there's nails—it's like the building should have been condemned years ago."

While Arbor Youth Services touts its compliance with city, county, and state regulations, critics contest the validity of these inspections.

"I don't know how anything has passed inspection," another voice questioned, underscoring persistent concerns.

Issues shared by multiple sources also highlight inadequate hygiene facilities, with only one functional shower available for 24 residents, and a kitchen reportedly plagued by mold and insects.

"There's lots of mold, insects—there's roaches and stuff like that—it's nasty," they added.

Despite assurances from Arbor Youth Services, including a social media post by the executive director expressing efforts to secure grant funding for repairs, those affected suggest problems extend beyond physical infrastructure.

"Staffing is dangerously low, creating unsafe conditions for all," said another.

According to them, one staff member often oversees an entire shift, leading to situations where "so many people are fighting not even a single staff can keep up with it."

Anderson, who continues her advocacy, emphasizes the need for oversight and accountability, urging more involvement from Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which provides some grant funding through the City of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton responded by referring complaints to the cabinet.

Despite the dire descriptions, Anderson is reluctant to see the shelter shut down.

"If you take that home away, my kids have nowhere to go; they're sleeping in the street, they're sleeping in parking garages," she emphasized.

With a call to action, affected individuals and advocates alike are urging city and state officials to bolster the shelter's management and infrastructure, ensuring resources extend to mental, physical, and dental care, alongside essential life skills training.

"I do feel forgotten," a former resident shared. "There's nothing I can do now to change the past, but we can change the future, and that's what I feel is important."