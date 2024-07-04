Watch Now
More than 2,000 racers take part in 48th annual Bluegrass 10,000

LEX 18 Staff
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jul 04, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The heat, humidity and rain chances didn't keep people from waking up bright and early and participating in a race this Independence Day.

The 48th annual Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run drew in more than 2,000 racers, both on foot and some, on wheels.

"We just wanted to do this together and try to do it every year," said Anna and Justin Thomas, who brought their young daughter to her first race in a stroller.

The race is a tradition for many in Lexington, and also draws in people from all over the country.

A warm, muggy morning, didn't stop them from running the over six-mile loop.

"Lots of water and just kind of banking on the finish line having all the Gatorade," said Mahtaab Wilke, who was racing in her first Bluegrass 10,000.

Mahtaab was inspired to do the race by someone special. Her husband, Jason Wilke, was racing for the first time since a spinal cord injury left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Jason competed using a handcycle.

"Before my injury, I was always rock climbing, running...always doing something, I could never really sit still," Jason said. "Just because I'm an adaptive athlete doesn't mean I'm any different than a normal athlete. I'm still participating. It just looks a little different."

The race began with an early start for those in wheelchairs, giving them the chance to participate, even without the ability to run.

The race began near the Courthouse Plaza and looped back up Richmond Road near Idle Hour Country Club.

Jason said Thursday's race was truly just the starting line.

"I can't wait to do better next year," he said.

