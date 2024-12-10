More than $34 million returned to Kentucky taxpayers, state treasurer announces

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Treasurer Mark H. Metcalf announced that more than $34 million was returned to Kentucky taxpayers, reportedly marking a record-breaking achievement.

“This historic achievement underscores the Treasury’s dedication to putting taxpayer dollars back where they belong—in the pockets of hardworking Kentuckians,” said Treasurer Metcalf. “Every dollar returned represents a step toward stronger families and communities. By prioritizing efficiency and transparency, we are reinforcing trust in state government and providing real benefits to folks across the Commonwealth.”

According to the announcement, exactly $31,207,569.71 was returned through the Treasury's Division of Unclaimed Property. In addition, the Treasury's Division of Accounting and Disbursements reissued $2,840.799.54, in escheated checks, or state-issued payments that were never cashed.

The announcement explained that "Unclaimed property refers to assets that owners have lost or left inactive, including dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance policies, utility deposits, and safe deposit box contents. The Treasury safeguards these funds until they reunite with their rightful recipients."

Kentuckians can search to see if they have unclaimed property through the treasury's online databasehere.

"Treasurer Metcalf and his team are committed to continuing this progress, furthering their mission to protection taxpayer dollars and deliver results for the Commonwealth," the announcement read.

