More than $400k raised for disabled jockeys

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Horse racing is about to reach its crescendo in Kentucky. Keeneland is in full swing and the Kentucky Derby is less than two weeks away. As people celebrate the excitement of a big win, they're also thinking of jockeys who are less fortunate.

"It can happen to anybody. It can happen to an apprentice in Beaulah Park or the best rider in the country or the world at Keeneland. If a horse breaks down, you have no idea what the consequences are going to be," said Carlo Vaccarezza, owner of Frank and Dino's in Lexington.

Vaccarezza has hosted a fundraiser for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund every year for more than a decade. He says many jockeys don't have insurance, so if something goes wrong on the track, they're in a tough spot with an unknown future. Roger Blanco found himself in that position at 22 years old, hopping onto an unfamiliar horse.

"I took my chances. I should have maybe been a little bit more careful, but I took my chances and the horse broke down on the first turn. It's nobody's fault. It just went down. I ended up being paraplegic from my waist down and I have been in a wheelchair ever since," Blanco said.

He said the organization's monthly checks make all the difference. Yesterday, during a telethon at Keeneland, they raised more than $400,000. They're hoping to keep that number climbing with this silent auction tonight.

"It hits right in our hearts, obviously. This is how we make a living. When somebody gets hurt and doesn't have the means to support themselves, this is what we do," said legendary jockey and 2024 Kentucky Derby favorite John Velazquez.

To the jockeys who left so much out on the track, support like this means the world.

"Once something like this happens and you see the people still supporting you, they don't abandon you just because you're not riding anymore. You go to the track and they recognize who you are and they donate money or their time to help out, it means a lot," Blanco said.

To learn more about how to help, visit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund website.

