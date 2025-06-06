'More we can do': Parents call for peace in Lexington as violence typically escalates during summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Lexington families are expressing their hope for a safer summer in the city.

Davita Gatewood stood with other families on Friday, remembering Robert Cowan Jr., her son’s father who died in a shooting.

Gatewood stressed the urgency of educating children about safety and the impacts gun violence, especially when schools are out.

Lexington police data reveals an average increase in shooting investigations during the summer months, specifically July, August and September, over the past four years.

Fewer incidents, however, have been reported by Lexington Police recently, with 21 non-fatal shooting investigations last summer compared to 44 in 2021.

The majority of shootings have been concentrated in the northern half of Lexington inside New Circle Road.

Deana Mullins, survivor lead for Moms Demand Action Lexington, lost her 19-year-old son in a shooting in 2017.

“I've been a part of Moms Demand Action and fighting for gun violence we're just trying to help our community and us not lose any more young men to this or women to this awful epidemic,” she said.

Mullins and Gatewood both highlighted the need for teaching conflict resolution to young people in the community.

Gatewood said that the number of shootings remains unacceptable.

“We must address the narrative. Our city council acknowledges a health epidemic,” she said. "We have a serious gun violence problem in this city, we do."

When contacted about summer safety plans, a spokesperson for the Lexington Police indicated that specific strategies can't be shared due to safety concerns but assured that officers will maintain a visible presence in the city.