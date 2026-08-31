Morehead Police Chief Derrick Blevins retires following a 22-year career

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX News) — Morehead Police Chief Derrick Blevins has retired after 22 years of service to the city.

The police department posted a tribute to Blevins on Facebook Monday morning. It said Blevins demonstrated outstanding leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the community throughout his career.

Blevins started his career with the city in 2004. The department said it wishes him happiness, health, and success in the next chapter of his life.

The announcement did not include information about who will replace him as Chief.