Morehead Police searching for 2 inmates that walked away from Rowan County Detention Center

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Morehead Police are now searching for two inmates that walked away from the Rowan County Detention Center Friday evening.

According to MPD, 29-year-old Michael Fogleman is 6'0", weighing 188 pounds with short hair and beard, and a medium to stocky build. 52-year-old James Smallwood is 6'1," weighing 215 pounds with short, cropped hair, gray facial hair, and a medium to stocky build.

The public is encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and are urged to contact police if they have any information.

