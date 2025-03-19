Morehead woman comes home a Special Olympics gold medalist

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Morehead woman is back home from Italy - bringing with her a gold medal from the Special Olympics. DesaRae Nickell won a gold in the Super G, plus a bronze in the Giant Slalom.

"I was very humbled by it because I come from a small town in Kentucky where nobody skies and I have to go two hours to practice," said Nickell.

Nickell practiced at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana to get ready for the big games.

She says every moment from the opening ceremonies, to being at the top of the podium for her gold medal, was a dream come true.

"It was shocking but you have to be humble to be a winner," said Nickell.

Friends and family met at Reno's in Morehead Tuesday evening to celebrate Nickell's accomplishments. She wanted to give this message to any wanting to pursue something they love.

"Don't be afraid to go for any dream you have," said Nickell.