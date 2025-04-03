Mother, child rescued from floodwater in Rockcastle County, officials report

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with Livingston Fire and Rescue reported that a woman and her child were rescued from floodwater in a joint crew rescue mission in Rockcastle County on Thursday.

Officials detailed that the duo were trapped in knee high water on Mullins Station Road. They were safely moved to dry ground and taken home by Livingston Fire units, officials reported.

"Livingston Fire expresses our gratitude to Nobles Towing for removing the truck from the water safely. Please remember, turn around, don't drown. Waters are rising rapidly so please avoid flooded areas," Livingston Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Joe Alcorn stated in a release.