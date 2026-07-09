Mother surrenders newborn at Danville Fire Department using Safe Haven Baby Box in May

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A mother in crisis safely and anonymously surrendered her newborn at the Safe Haven Baby Box at the Danville Fire Department in May.

According to a news release from Safe Haven Baby Box, when the infant was placed in the box, silent alarms immediately alerted firefighters. First responders reached the surrendered infant within minutes. The baby was safely removed, transported for medical evaluation, and is reported to be healthy and doing well.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is now working to identify a permanent, loving family for the infant through the state's adoption process.

"As firefighters, we're here to help people on their worst days. The fact that a mother trusted us with her newborn is something our department will never forget," Fire Chief Mike McCurdy said. "When the alarm sounded, our crew responded, and within moments, a newborn was safely in our care. That's exactly why the Baby Box is here to provide a safe option, protect life, and offer hope when it's needed most."

A Baby Box allows for the legal, safe, and anonymous surrender of an infant under state Safe Haven laws. Each box is equipped with a series of silent alarms that notify first responders the moment a baby is placed inside. The infant is then retrieved within minutes and transported for immediate medical care.

The Danville Fire Department's Baby Box was installed in September 2023 and was the 21st Safe Haven Baby Box location in Kentucky at the time, the release read. Kentucky is now home to 67 Baby Box locations, with 456 installed nationwide.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey and is dedicated to preventing infant abandonment by providing safe, legal, and anonymous surrender options for parents in crisis, according to the release. While many states still require face-to-face surrender, Safe Haven Baby Boxes and the National Hotline offer mothers a judgment-free alternative and access to resources.

"We are grateful this mother trusted our program on one of the hardest days of her life to keep her baby safe," Kelsey said. "When communities are prepared for safe surrender, vulnerable members of those communities are protected. We know these mothers love their infants, but they also want anonymity and protection for their children."

Since 2017, 83 infants have been safely surrendered through Safe Haven Baby Boxes, while more than 200 additional safe handoff surrenders have been facilitated through the National Safe Haven Hotline. Every child enters the child welfare system with the opportunity to be placed with approved families.

The National Safe Haven Baby Boxes 24-hour Crisis Hotline is available every day for mothers in need of support, information, and safe surrender options. The number is 1-866-99BABY1. More information and Baby Box locations are available at www.shbb.org.

