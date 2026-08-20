Motorcyclist killed in Nicholasville honored with memorial ride

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — More than 100 friends and family members gathered Wednesday to honor 20-year-old Caleb Poole, a Nicholasville motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday.

The group rode from Nicholasville to Lexington, the city where Caleb was born, in his memory.

The night began with prayer and a balloon release before the procession set off.

Friend Aubrey Gaines said Caleb's death was felt across multiple communities.

"When Caleb passed away, it touched all communities, the car community, bike community, everybody, because he was always around everyone," Gaines said.

Caleb's mother described him as a hardworking kid and an "amazing young man." He was set to swear into the U.S. Army this week. He had also just graduated from technical college and started a career as a diesel mechanic.

Gaines said Caleb had a deep impact on everyone around him.

"He was an amazing person. He would drop everything in the world to come and help you if you asked," Gaines said.

Friends said Caleb was devoted to the people in his life, including his two brothers.

"He was really a family guy, and he loved his friends," Gaines said.

"Caleb was, he was just Caleb. There's really no other way to explain it. Um, he was always there for everybody, no matter what," Gaines said.

On the day of the crash, Caleb was returning home from a car show — an activity he loved sharing with his community.

Gaines offered a message to others in the wake of the loss.

"Just make sure you take all those pictures, save everything. Um, save your memories. Just live every day like it's your last because you never really know when," Gaines said.

Caleb's family is working to bring him home to Florida, where his parents now live. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs. You can donate here.