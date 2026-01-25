Mount Vernon Fire Department responding to weather-related emergencies: jackknifed semi-truck, bus fire

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ice and slush remain dangerous across many areas, prompting multiple emergency responses and safety warnings from officials.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to four weather-related incidents today, including two jackknifed semi trucks, a bus fire, and a snowplow accident. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Officials warn that bridges, shaded areas, and secondary roads are still extremely slick despite ongoing cleanup efforts. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow extra stopping distance when traveling on potentially hazardous roadways.

The dangerous conditions continue to pose risks for motorists as emergency crews work to address weather-related accidents and incidents throughout the region.