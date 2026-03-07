Mount Vernon firefighters work tirelessly to extinguish 20-acre forest fire

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mount Vernon firefighters worked tirelessly on Friday to extinguish a small forest fire, according to a Facebook post.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department states in a Facebook post that firefighters were dispatched to a small woods fire off of Barnett Road around 1 p.m. on Friday. The fire department states in the post that the orange flames of the fire were quickly spreading upon arrival.

"Firefighters quickly began suppression efforts and were able to bring the fire under control while establishing a fire line around the perimeter to stop the spread," the post states, describing tactics used by the fire department to extinguish the flames.

According to the post, about 20 acres of forest were impacted, and Mount Vernon firefighters were assisted on scene by the Brodhead Fire Department, the Climax Volunteer Fire Department, and Kentucky Forestry.

When firefighters expected the flames to be completely extinguished, around 11 p.m. Friday night, the Mount Vernon Fire Department was dispatched back to the initial scene, as portions of trees were still on fire. According to the post, about four separate hot spots were still smoldering in the evening.

"Firefighters extinguished each location and checked the surrounding area to ensure the fire was out," the Facebook post states.

See more photos of the incident from the Mount Vernon Fire Department's Facebook page below: