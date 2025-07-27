M'Power Rhythm: Marching to the beat of their own drums

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Youth in Lexington are staying off the streets and learning new skills, thanks to nonprofit M'Power Rhythm.

They're an African drumming group for middle and high school students. The kids get to participate for free.

"Not only is it great for the artistic side, it's great for social side, it gives kids something to work towards, achievement, and it also builds teamwork," said co-founder and music director Tripp Bratton.

Drummer Ian Johnson is a sophomore and has been with the group since it started in 2023. He's been drumming for 11 years.

"It's a big deal for me, carrying on the cousin family trend," said Johnson.

Johnson plays the jun-juns, dubbed the heartbeat of the ensemble.

"You forget about all the bad things and you just focus on drumming," said Johnson.

M'Power focuses on West African drumming, with a mix of Caribbean and Latin American flavors too. The nonprofit was one of the organizations to get grant money from One Lexington this summer to help prevent youth violence.

Co-founder Leslie Stamatis told LEX18 their mission is to empower youth, honor culture, and build community through ensemble African drumming.

"Truly we tried to create a family, I miss the kids when I don't see them, I love seeing their smiling faces at practice," said Stamatis.

If your kids want to get involved, contact the nonprofit via their Facebook page M'Power Rhythm.