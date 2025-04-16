Mt. Sterling business delivers supplies to flood-impacted Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Support for flood victims is reaching far beyond county lines. A business in Montgomery County, for example, immediately began collecting cleaning supplies to deliver to hard-hit Jessamine County.

“It's not just about coming in and clocking in and getting a paycheck, it's about the community, everybody supports each other,” said Richard Ostrander, plant manager for Wastequip in Mt. Sterling.

Standing alongside several Wastequip employees, Ostrander explained that the business started collecting donations last week, and quickly surpassed their expectations.

“I don't even know how much money we’ve raised, several thousand dollars…along with paper towels, bleach, cleaning supplies, shovels, mops, and buckets,” said Ostrander.

Wednesday, the team members delivered all of the supplies to Nicholasville, where Jessamine County officials were eagerly waiting to thank them.

“We need to live like this more often because when people come together to get little things done…it's amazing,” said Johnny Adams, emergency management director.

According to Adams, 75% of the structures along Jessamine County’s river communities were damaged in the flooding.

At this point of recovery, cleaning supplies is crucial and will be distributed immediately.

“I hope it helps, I really do,” said Ostrander. “You have neighbors, you have friends outside of Jessamine County and throughout the state, and anything that we can do to help and support, we’re more than happy to.”