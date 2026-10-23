Multi-county police chase leads to arrest of man wanted in connection to fatal stabbing

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A police chase though multiple Kentucky counties on Thursday led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Bourbon County.

According to Winchester Police, the agency was notified just after noon Thursday that a suspect in a deadly stabbing, later identified as Juan Garcia, was believed to be traveling towards Winchester on Paris Road.

Officers located Garcia and attempted to perform a traffic stop, after which Garcia fled and led officers on a chase through multiple counties. Multiple agencies responded to the 42-minute pursuit, including the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Mt. Sterling Police Department.

A PIT maneuver was performed on Garcia's vehicle near the Montgomery/Bourbon County line, ending the chase.

Garcia was later booked into the Bourbon County Detention Center on murder, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, and other charges.

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