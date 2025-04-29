Multi-vehicle collision in Garrard County on KY-52 leaves 1 dead

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is dead following an early morning two-vehicle collision in Garrard County.

According to the Garrard County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to the collision around 6 a.m. involving a sprinter van and compact car on KY-52 near Old Richmond Road Loop 3.

An investigation revealed that 23-year-old Scott Cary was traveling east along Richmond Road when he crossed the center lane, striking as sprinter van.

Cary was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene of the collision, police report.

The driver of the sprinter van, and the ten passengers in the vehicle, were transported to area hospitals "where treatment for their injuries continues."

The collision remains under investigation.