Multi-vehicle collision involving Richmond Police officer leaves 2 with injuries

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people, including a Richmond Police officer, are with injuries following a Thursday morning multi-vehicle collision, the agency reports.

According to RPD, the collision happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of East Walnut and North Second Street.

"Preliminary information indicates the RPD officer was attempting to turn left from East Walnut Street onto North Second Street when the cruiser and a vehicle occupied by one adult female collided," RPD said.

Both were transported to local hospitals following the collision. Even though it occurred in close proximity to the school, it did not involve any Madison Central High School students.

The collision remains under investigation.