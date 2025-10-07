2 dead, 5 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County

UPDATE: Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Morgan County EMS have confirmed that two people have died and five more were injured in an afternoon collision on the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County.

KYTC reports that the roadway will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

Original Story:

Both directions of the Mountain Parkway near mile-marker 47 in Wolfe County are currently shut down due to a collision on Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 reports. Officials in Wolfe County confirmed that the collision involved at least one fatality.

According to KYTC, the length of the closure is currently unknown, and traffic is being detoured via KY 191 and KY 205 at Exit 46 and Exit 57.

WCBJ 103.7 reports that the collision involved five vehicles, and the Wolfe County Coroner has been called to the collision.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

