Multiple fire crews respond to a house fire in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Boyle and Lincoln County Fire Departments responded to a house fire Monday morning on Airport Road.

According to the Boyle County Fire Department, Air Evac 56, an air medical transportation team, first reported the fire to Danville 911 around 7:12 a.m. at a large residential structure fire.

Firefighters ultimately determined the incident was actually within Lincoln County. Boyle County crews began battling the fire before Lincoln County firefighters arrived to assist.

No injuries are being reported, and the investigation into what started the fire is ongoing.