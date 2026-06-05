Multiple firefighters injured while fighting fire reaching over 1300 degrees at Manchester home

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX News) — Multiple firefighters are now recovering from injuries sustained while fighting a fire that reached an estimated 1,375 degrees Fahrenheit at a Manchester home Friday.

According to the City of Manchester Fire Department, crews responded to a two-story home just before 11 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found the home to be heavily engulfed and the fire to be exhibiting flash over conditions.

"Firefighters immediately deployed multiple 1¾-inch attack lines and initiated an aggressive offensive attack in an effort to contain the rapidly advancing fire," CMFD said on social media.

Five firefighters were injured during operations and were treated on scene. Injuries ranged from respiratory distress, heat exhaustion, and those stemming from a partial roof collapse. One firefighter was treated with minor injuries after falling from the roof.

Other crews that responded to the blaze included the City of London Fire Department, Bush Fire Department, Laurel County Fire Department, and the Hacker Fire Department. The firefighters were treated by Clay EMS.

Fire personnel also requested assistance from Kentucky State Police regarding a potential arson investigation as a result of the fire's circumstances, but CMFD reports that no trooper responded.

"Despite the challenging conditions and extensive fire involvement, crews worked tirelessly for several hours and were ultimately able to contain the fire to the attic and lower level portions of the residence, preventing further extension and protecting surrounding property," the department said.