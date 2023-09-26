Multiple Kentucky counties under temporary burn bans

(LEX 18) — Multiple Kentucky counties are under temporary burn bans as the area faces excessive dryness and hazardous conditions.

On Tuesday, Jessamine County Judge/Executive David K. West issued an executive order that would prohibit outside burning in the county. The ban is in effect until further notice.

In Anderson County, Judge/Executive Orbrey Gritton signed an executive order Monday to issue a burn ban throughout the county due to the "excessive drought, unusual dryness, and fire hazard conditions."

Clark County has been under a temporary burn ban since September 21. They ask residents to refrain from burning until further notice.

The good news is some rain chances are finally on the way. LEX 18 weather forecaster Bayne Froney says widespread rain and storms are possible throughout the morning hours on Wednesday and is expected to continue into the afternoon. Showers/storms will continue on and off through Thursday as well.